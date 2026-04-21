Education Ministry condemns fatal stabbing of Seaforth High student

The Ministry of Education has expressed deep concern and outrage following the fatal stabbing of a student of Seaforth High School during a dispute at the Morant Bay Bus Park in St Thomas on Monday afternoon.

According to the ministry, preliminary reports indicate that the alleged attacker purchased a knife from a nearby establishment shortly before confronting the victim and inflicting fatal injuries.

Three students are currently in police custody as investigations continue into the incident, it stated.

In response, the ministry, in a statement on Monday, said it has moved swiftly to provide support, deploying a team of guidance counsellors and ministry officials to Seaforth High School to assist students, staff, and administrators during what it described as a deeply distressing time.

The team is also aiding with the ongoing investigations.

Education Minister Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon has strongly condemned the incident and underscored the urgent need for a collective response to youth violence.

“On behalf of the ministry, I extend deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire Seaforth High community. This heartbreaking loss of a young life is a stark reminder that we must confront the issue of violence in all its forms with renewed urgency and unity. All of Jamaica must become anti-violence. I appeal for everyone to work with us on eliminating the scourge of violence in the education system,” she said.

“The ministry will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to strengthen the systems of support, discipline, and intervention that protect all our children,” the minister added.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to fostering a safe, secure, and resilient education system that produces responsible young people to lead the nation.

It said efforts to expand conflict resolution programmes, strengthen behavioural frameworks, and increase student counselling services, under the leadership of school principals, remain a top priority.

The education ministry added that it continues to collaborate with security forces, school administrators, and community partners to ensure appropriate actions are taken and to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

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