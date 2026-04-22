Chang: J’cans to reap ‘peace dividend’ after major crime drop

Minister of National Security and Peace Dr Horace Chang says that after a massive slash in major crimes last year, Jamaicans are now set to reap a “peace dividend”, putting the benefits of safer communities at the forefront of the country’s progress.

He explained that this “peace dividend” refers to the tangible social, economic, and developmental gains flowing directly to communities as crime declines, including safer streets, stronger families, expanded opportunities for young people, and an overall improved quality of life.

Chang underscored the important role Jamaican citizens have played in reducing crime, noting that the 2025 murder tally of 673 was the first time the figure fell below 700 since 1993.

Part of this impact has involved citizens providing tips to the police about criminal activities. While the number of tips has increased nearly tenfold over the past decade, most tipsters – 94 per cent – have not collected the promised reward.

Chang, who was making his contribution to the 2026 Sectoral Debate in Parliament on Tuesday, cited reasons for this non-collection of reward monies.

“This shows that it is not about money. It is about patriotism. It is about trust. It is about citizens taking a stand for their communities. This is something we must celebrate,” said Chang, who is also the deputy prime minister.

“This partnership between citizens and law enforcement is one of the strongest signals that Jamaica is not only becoming safer, but that Jamaicans themselves are leading that change,” he added.

The 673 murders recorded in 2025 represented a 40 per cent decline from the 1,139 recorded the previous year. This meant the homicide rate fell from 40 per 100,000 residents to 23.7 per 100,000.

Jamaica also recorded reduced figures for rapes and shootings in 2025.

Contributing to the improved crime statistics, Chang said, were government measures aimed at strengthening the island’s borders to curb illicit importation, particularly of guns and ammunition.

He added that modernising the management of the movement of people and goods, through enhanced intelligence, advanced cargo scanning and risk-based targeting systems, has also had an impact by disrupting transnational criminal networks.

IMPROVING THE EXPERIENCE

According to Chang: “At the same time, we are improving the experience for legitimate travellers. Through the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), we have advanced the ease and efficiency of processing at our airports, reducing wait times and streamlining entry procedures. In close partnership with Jamaica Customs, we are strengthening coordination across our ports of entry, ensuring that our borders are both secure and efficient. We are moving to introduce new technologies that will further modernise our airport systems, enhancing both security and service delivery. This is how we protect our frontiers while facilitating safe and seamless travel.”

The reduced crime figures, Chang said, will deliver tangible benefits to Jamaicans, which he described as a “peace dividend.”

“But you may ask, what is the peace dividend? Simply put, the peace dividend is the tangible social, economic, and developmental benefits delivered directly to communities that achieve and sustain measurable reductions in crime and violence,” he explained.

“It is safer streets, stronger families, more opportunities for our young people, and a better quality of life for our citizens. This is not just an idea. It is grounded in evidence,” he added.

The minister also cited recent research by Professor Nicholas Wright and Dr Aubrey Stewart, currently under revision for the Journal of Law and Economics, which shows that interventions such as states of emergency have produced measurable reductions in violent crime.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com