NaRRA set to drive south coast tourism reset, says Bartlett

WESTERN BUREAU:

As the local tourism and hospitality sector continues to rebound from Hurricane Melissa, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) bill will be the reset to unlock full transformation on the south coast tourism corridor.

Bartlett, who toured the south coast corridor on Thursday, said the legislation, which is now in its final stages of debate in Parliament, will provide the legal and institutional framework for what the Government is calling the “reimagining of tourism”, following the hurricane.

Speaking during the tour, which saw him getting a firsthand view of the tourism assets in St Elizabeth, Bartlett said the NaRRA bill is central to repositioning the south coast as a major investment and visitor destination.

“The reimagining of tourism is going to begin on the south coast and the NaRARA that the prime minister (Dr Andrew Holness) has properly constructed with the team, the legislative arrangements, which are being finalised, and ... will provide the basis for the reimagining of tourism on the south coast,” Bartlett said.

He said the framework will accelerate redevelopment, streamline investment, and reshape how coastal communities are integrated into Jamaica’s tourism product, noting that the historic town of Black River in St Elizabeth will be at the centre of the new development push, with plans to reposition it as a modern tourism hub.

“Black River is going to be leading in that regard as we reposition the town ... . The coastal areas will be hugely tourism-oriented. It will be all about creating what I call the ‘South Beach effect’ in Black River,” he said, referencing the dynamic entity in Florida in the United States.

Bartlett further stated that the NaRRA framework is tied to a broader national strategy to expand cruise and maritime tourism across multiple ports, supported by discussions with the Port Authority of Jamaica and private investors.

He outlined a multiport strategy that includes Port Royal, Ocho Rios, Falmouth, Montego Bay, Port Antonio, and emerging opportunities in Lucea, Hanover

“We had a very important meeting with some potential investors who are interested in building our maritime experience. Certainly, we will be looking at how we can create a local international cruise itinerary,” he said, while emphasizing that the south coast sits strategically within this national cruise network.

“The South Coast then stands in the middle of that, and there is potential for hotel development at Malcolm Bay. Work is actually going on, and very shortly, I will say more on that,” he said.

Bartlett also pointed to ongoing recovery work at key tourism properties, including Sandals South Coast and the reopened Appleton Estate, as evidence that investor confidence is returning.

“We are saying Sandals South Coast is almost ready, better, bigger, and more exciting. I saw the chairman (Adam Stewart) walking through some of the rooms, and you can see that the recovery is going to be making a Jamaican experience far more exciting,” he said.

Bartlett said the Government’s goal is to move quickly from recovery to transformation, describing the next phase as “Tourism 3.0”.

“We believe that Tourism 3.0 is ready. Watch out for this June 30,” he said.

The NaRRA bill tabled by Holness has so far faced harsh criticism from members of the opposition benches and at least one member of the Government, Marlene Malahoo-Forte, who has argued that the bill in its current form needs reworking.

Once passed, it is expected to become the central mechanism guiding redevelopment planning, investment facilitation, and tourism expansion across Jamaica’s south coast and other strategic corridors.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com