St James truck driver charged with embezzlement for allegedly pocketing $425,000

A St James truck driver has been charged with embezzlement for allegedly pocketing money after delivering goods and collecting payments on behalf of his employer.

He is 34-year-old Kenneth Eastwood of St Johns, Retirement.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that Eastwood was employed by a construction company to deliver goods and collect payments.

It is further reported that between January and April 9, 2026, he collected a total of $425,000 from various locations in St James but failed to hand over the funds to his employer.

When confronted, according to the police, he gave conflicting explanations about the money and subsequently ceased communication.

The matter was later reported to the police, who immediately launched an investigation.

On Tuesday, April 21, Eastwood went to the police, where he was arrested on reasonable suspicion.

He was formally charged on Wednesday, April 22 following a recorded statement.

His court date is being finalised.

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