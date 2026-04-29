Cop held in bribery sting charged

Criminal charges have been laid against the policeman who was arrested earlier this month during a sting operation while he was allegedly in the process of collecting $230,000 in cash from a civilian to help retrieve his vehicle, law-enforcement sources have revealed.

Constable Andrew Allydice, who is attached to the St Ann Police Division, is charged with corruptly soliciting a benefit, corruptly accepting a benefit, and misconduct in a public office.

The charges were laid last evening following on a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Jamaica’s prosecutorial authority.

Allydice, who has been in custody since his arrest last week, is scheduled to make his first court appearance today in the St Ann Parish Court.

It is reported that the motorist visited a police station and requested a report that would enable him to retrieve his vehicle, which was impounded following a crash.

Allydice allegedly responded by telling the motorist, during their April 10 encounter, that he wanted $250,000 to produce the report, sources close to the investigation told The Gleaner.

MOTORIST’S REQUEST

The motorist reportedly responded by requesting time to get the cash.

But instead of getting the cash, the motorist reportedly contacted the police Inspectorate and Professional Standard Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and lodged a formal complaint.

A sting operation was arranged after Allydice allegedly agreed that he would accept $230,000 to prepare the report and agreed to meet the motorist at the police station on April 20, sources revealed.

It is alleged that the motorist returned to the station with marked bank notes concealed in a brown envelope and was ushered into an office by the constable.

Moments into the meeting, detectives from IPROB reportedly barged in and arrested the constable.

livern.barrett@gleanerjm.com