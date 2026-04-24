SUGAR RECALL

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has ordered an immediate halt to the production, distribution, and sale of sugar from Pan-Caribbean Sugar Company Limited (PCSC) after preliminary tests detected metal fragments in the packaged sugar.

Additionally, batch codes ‘01 2029’ to ‘01 2028’ have been identified in a recall of packaged sugar produced by the company. This specific batch, according to the company, has been the only set in circulation since January 2026.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry warned that the contaminated sugar “may pose a significant health risk, if ingeste” and urged Jamaicans not to consume the product.

“The public is, therefore, asked to safely discard this brand of sugar and await further updates,” the ministry said, noting that investigations are ongoing.

The advisory follows earlier findings by the Westmoreland Health Department, which confirmed the presence of metallic particles in samples submitted for testing. Officials there stressed the seriousness of the issue, describing the contamination as a physical hazard.

Using it for purposes orther than sweetening beverages could still result in harm if the particles are accidentally consumed.

“If you ingest metal, it can damage the inside,” one health official explained. “You might try and bite on it and damage your tooth … . It is a physical hazard. So that is why it is important that you don’t use it.”

Health authorities have warned that even small fragments could lead to gastrointestinal injury or dental damage and advised consumers not to attempt to sift or filter the sugar as this would not guarantee safety.

Consumers are being urged to check their supplies for affected products and immediately stop using them. Customers are being told to securely seal and return the products to the point of purchase.

In response, PCSC acknowledged that “limited batches” of its product were affected and issued an apology to the public.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers, partners, and the wider public. Your safety and confidence in our products are of the utmost importance to us,” the company said.

PCSC added that it has been working closely with regulators, including the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority and the Sugar Industry Authority, and has since implemented additional safety measures. According to the company, subsequent production has shown “no indication of contamination” though monitoring continues before normal distribution resumes.

Meanwhile, on the ground, at least one supermarket in Negril has already begun pulling the product from its shelves. When approached by a health official, the product was still stocked on the shelf, but upon notification of the advisory, the establishment made the decision out of caution despite no clear recall instructions being issued to the establishment.

“Unaware that the ministry had issued an advisory, we were waiting for further instructions on the recall process,” he said. “I was wondering if the sugar on the shelf fell into a specific batch number, which would determine the way forward, … but I removed the sugar regardless.”

The authorities say further updates will be provided as more conclusive laboratory results become available while urging the public to take the warning seriously to avoid potential injury.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com