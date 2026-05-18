‘Travesty of justice’ - Attorney Bert Samuels calls for GG to intervene after music producer slapped with sentence over imitation firearm

Senior attorney-at-law Bert Samuels is calling for urgent intervention following the sentencing of music producer Ewan Pryce, arguing that Jamaica’s firearms legislation has resulted in what he described as a “travesty of justice”.

Yesterday, The Sunday Gleaner reported that Pryce, 47, was sentenced on Friday to 15 years imprisonment for possession of prohibited weapons and life imprisonment for stockpiling firearms.

The case stems from the discovery of eight imitation firearms reportedly linked to Pryce.

The matter sparked widespread debate amid concerns around Jamaica’s Firearms Act’s treatment of imitation guns in the same way as real illegal firearms, with possession carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.

Pryce’s sentencing has also triggered discussion within the entertainment industry, with producers and directors warning that replica weapons commonly used in music videos and film productions could expose creatives to severe criminal penalties.

Reacting to the Sunday Gleaner report, headlined ‘Fake guns, real time’, Samuels criticised lawmakers for passing legislation that imposes mandatory minimum sentences for imitation firearms.

“I’m deeply troubled by the fact that Parliament could have ever imagined passing a law where an imitation firearm carries a minimum sentence of 15 years,” Samuels said.

The attorney argued that Parliament overstepped its role by imposing rigid mandatory sentences that remove judicial discretion.

“What has happened is that this man has been sentenced by Parliament, not by a judge,” Samuels said. “Parliament has tied the hands of justice.”

He also referenced comments by National Security Minister Horace Chang indicating that amendments to the Firearms Act are being considered, but argued that the damage has already been done.

Chang, who is also deputy prime minister, had stated last month that the details around the amendments are still being worked out.

Citing the country’s murder rate at the time, he noted during a post-Cabinet press briefing that the mood in the society when the 2022 law was being crafted was “anything that looks like a gun must be out of the space”.

He acknowledged, however, that Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness asked that the law be changed amid concerns raised by the legal fraternity.

Yesterday, Samuels suggested that Pryce, who he described as an entertainment producer using imitation firearms as props in music videos, should receive the intervention of the State.

“We ask the minister to intervene. We also ask the governor general to pardon this man,” Samuels said.

The senior counsel further warned that imprisoning young men for lengthy periods over imitation firearms could worsen criminal behaviour instead of rehabilitate offenders.

“To put away a young man for a toy gun for 15 years, to go into the prison system and become a graduate of crime, this is awful,” he said.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com