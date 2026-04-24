Two killed and several injured after two cars crash, overturn in St Mary

Two people were killed and several others were reportedly injured in a two-vehicle crash along the Boscobel Main Road in St Mary on Friday morning, which saw both cars run off the road and overturn.

The deceased have been identified by the police as 49-year-old Terrice Richards and 57-year-old Rudolph Cox, both of Jeffery Town, St Mary.

The injured are being treated at hospital.

According to the police, about 9:00 a.m., two motor cars were travelling in the same direction when one attempted to overtake the other in a line of traffic.

The police said that while attempting to rejoin the line of traffic, the overtaking vehicle collided into the rear of the other car.

Both vehicles subsequently ran off the roadway.

One overturned, while the other collided with a tree and then overturned.

Several persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, where two were pronounced dead.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.

The St Mary police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Port Maria police at 876-994-2224, 876-333-9530, or the nearest police station.

- Gareth Davis Snr

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