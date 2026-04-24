Veteran US congresswoman Yvette Clarke seeks another term

United States congresswoman Yvette Clarke has launched a re-election campaign as she seeks to retain her seat in the US House of Representatives.

The daughter of Jamaican parents, Clarke told The Gleaner that she is taking the necessary steps to secure another term in Congress.

“We a running a strong campaign,” she said.

Clarke, who has served in the House since 2007, faces renewed competition this time, with three challengers filing to contest the June 23 New York Democratic primary.

Following a redistricting exercise in 2013, her constituency became the 9th congressional district, which she has represented since. The district, widely regarded as a solidly Democratic seat, is made up largely of Caribbean-American residents and includes the neighbourhoods of Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Brownsville, Flatbush, Kensington, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay, Marine Park, Gerritsen Beach and Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

At her campaign launch on April 11, Clarke reflected on her upbringing in Brooklyn and the values that have shaped her political career. She told supporters gathered at the event that she was grateful to be campaigning in the community that raised her.

CARIBBEAN LEGACY

Noting that her parents built their lives in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, where she still lives, Clarke stressed the importance of community and legacy. She pointed out that, despite persistent effort, many residents continue to struggle to get ahead.

During her address, Clarke sharply criticised President Donald Trump and his administration, arguing that their policies have exacerbated economic hardship for ordinary Americans. She cited higher fuel, housing and food costs, which she attributed directly to the administration’s approach.

“This administration has provided tax breaks for the wealthy while cutting healthcare, food assistance and housing support for working families,” she said.

She also expressed concern about increased federal spending on defence and overseas conflicts, which she said comes at the expense of programmes aimed at those at the bottom of the economic ladder.

Urging supporters to turn out in large numbers for this year’s midterm elections, Clarke underscored the urgency of the current political climate, warning that fundamental rights and opportunities were under threat. She argued that the Democratic Party needs determined advocates in Congress and highlighted her own legislative record, particularly her work on advancing women’s health initiatives and regulating emerging technologies.

A senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Clarke also highlighted her efforts to strengthen US-Caribbean relations through her role in the House Caribbean Caucus.

Framing her campaign as a continuation of her service to the community, Clarke, who is also chair of the Congressional Black Caucus– called for bipartisan cooperation in the House as a means of delivering tangible results for her district.

Early voting in New York runs from June 13 to 21. During this period, voters may cast ballots for their preferred candidates ahead of primary day.

editorial@gleanerjm.com