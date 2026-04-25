AI workshop equips Corporate Area girls for digital future

To mark Girls in ICT Day on Thursday, Flow and the Flow Foundation hosted an AI workshop aimed at equipping high-school girls with digital skills.

Observed globally each year on the fourth Thursday in April and led by the International Telecommunication Union, Girls in ICT Day aims to encourage young women and girls to pursue studies and careers in information and communication technologies. This year’s local staging, held at Flow’s Corporate Lounge in Kingston under the theme ‘AI for Development: Girls Shaping the Digital Future’, brought together more than 100 students from high schools across Jamaica for a hands-on, future-focused learning experience.

The interactive workshop was facilitated by AI transformation strategist and entrepreneur Stacey Hines, who guided participants through the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and its real-world applications, including Caribbean-based use cases. Students explored how AI can be applied to address pressing social and economic challenges, collaborated in teams to design AI-powered solutions, and created their own animated avatars.

“High-school girls across Jamaica are entering a world where AI fluency is a core skill,” said Hines. “This session gave them direct access to the tools, the thinking, and the community to take their place in that world with confidence. That is why this workshop matters. It creates space for curiosity, builds digital confidence, and shows that girls belong at the centre of innovation. The goal is not only to learn about AI, but to see how it can be used to open doors, strengthen communities, and create pathways to leadership.”

The session culminated in a pitch competition, during which teams presented their AI-driven solutions to real-world problems. Through the Flow Foundation, each member of the winning team received a Samsung tablet in recognition of their creativity, collaboration and forward-thinking innovation. The second- and third-place teams received smartphones with data plans.

For many students, the experience was both eye-opening and empowering. Kaylee Braimbridge, a Grade 11 student at Vauxhall High School, said the workshop “made AI feel less intimidating and showed me that I can actually use it to solve problems in my community and even build something of my own”.

Maya Walrond, senior director for digital transformation at Flow, emphasised the company’s broader commitment to shaping Jamaica’s digital future.

“At Flow, we recognise that the future of our nation is deeply connected to how well we prepare our young people to thrive in a digital world. Initiatives like this are not just about exposure – they are about empowerment,” said Walrond. “We are creating meaningful and enjoyable opportunities for girls to engage with emerging technologies, build innovation skills, and see themselves as leaders in Jamaica’s digital transformation journey.”

Through initiatives such as this AI workshop, Flow is demonstrating its commitment to Jamaica’s digital progress – investing not only in infrastructure, but in people. By equipping young women with the knowledge, confidence and tools to engage with emerging technologies, the company is helping to build a more inclusive, innovative and sustainable digital future for Jamaica.