Jamaican colours to illuminate Niagara Falls for farm work programme 60th anniversary

Niagara Falls will be lit up in black, green, and gold on Saturday night as Jamaica and Canada mark 60 years of the farm work programme.

The iconic waterfall will be illuminated in the colours of the Jamaican flag at 9:30 p.m. Jamaica time (10:30 pm Canadian time) in commemoration of the labour partnership known formally as the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme. It started in 1966 with just 264 Jamaican workers and now includes more than 9,000 workers annually.

Niagara Falls is a world-renowned group of three massive waterfalls located on the border of Ontario, Canada (Ontario) and New York, United States.

The symbolic lighting is part of a wider programme of commemorative activities being led by Jamaica's Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Jamaican Liaison Service in Canada, a statement from the ministry said on Friday.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Pearnel Charles Jr, speaking on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, said the milestone reflects a relationship that has delivered tangible results for Jamaican families and communities.

"The impact of this programme is not distant or abstract. It is felt in homes across Jamaica. It is seen in children who are better provided for, in families that have found stability, and in communities that have been built and sustained through hard work and sacrifice," Charles said.

He added: "The Government and people of Jamaica extend sincere appreciation to the Government and people of Canada for a partnership that has stood the test of time. For sixty years, this relationship has nurtured opportunities, sustained livelihoods, and strengthened the bonds between our nations."

Permanent Secretary with responsibility for the Overseas Employment Programme, Colette Roberts Risden, pointed to the operational rigour underpinning the programme's longevity.

"The strength of this programme lies in disciplined execution. We manage a full system, from recruitment and vetting to deployment and on-site oversight. Standards are enforced, performance is monitored, and support structures are active in the field. That is how we protect our workers, maintain employer confidence, and secure Jamaica's position in a competitive labour market," Roberts Risden said.

Charles will lead a government delegation to Canada, accompanied by Roberts Risden, to participate in commemorative and industry events. The delegation is expected to engage government counterparts, employers, and sector partners, while formally conveying Jamaica's appreciation on behalf of the government and people of Jamaica.

The illumination will be viewable live via webcams, including the Niagara Falls live feed and the Clifton Hill live cam, allowing Jamaicans at home and across the diaspora to witness the tribute in real time.

Commemorative activities extend beyond Saturday night's lighting.

A church service is scheduled for Sunday at Cornerstone Community Church in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The broader anniversary programme also includes ascholarship programme, a documentary chronicling the programme's six-decade history, a National Day of Recognition for agricultural workers, and a series of events across Canada and Jamaica.

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