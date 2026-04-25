Murder suspect arrested in New York after return from Jamaica

A teen who left Jamaica last night was arrested for murder on arrival in New York City, a United States police official says.

He is Zahir Davis, 18.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, of the New York Police Department, announced the development on Saturday morning.

She said Davis fled to Jamaica after the April 16 shooting-murder of 15-year-old Jaden Pierre in Roy Wilkins Park, Queens.

The killing was caught on camera.

- Andre Williams

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