Tottenham wins at last but stays in EPL relegation zone

A first English Premier League win in 2026 wasn't enough to lift Tottenham Hotspur out of the relegation zone on Saturday.

Spurs beat relegated Wolves 1-0 to hand Roberto De Zerbi his first victory as coach. But it remained in the drop zone, two points behind West Ham, which clinched a 2-1 win against Everton through Callum Wilson's stoppage time goal at London Stadium.

Liverpool moved up to fourth on goal difference by beating Crystal Palace 3-1. The defending champion leapfrogged Aston Villa which lost to Fulham 1-0.

Arsenal was playing Newcastle later Saturday with the chance to move back to the top ahead of Manchester City.

City was playing in the semifinals of the FA Cup against second division Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

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