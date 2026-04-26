Dwight Fletcher | The person of the new covenant

What can wash away my sins? Nothing but the blood of Jesus. What can make me whole again? Nothing but the blood of Jesus. These lyrics are more than a nice song; it’s the powerful truth of the Gospel, because of the New Covenant of God.

We’ve been talking about covenants for a few weeks now because it is the promise of God for new life for all who believe. If you’ve ever worried about whether you are truly saved, if you’ve ever doubted that God could still love you after sinning, or if you have lost a true picture of what the sacrifice of Jesus really means, I would suggest that you need a greater understanding of the New Covenant.

More so, you need to understand the Person of the New Covenant – Jesus Christ. He is the Saviour of the world because He paid the penalty for our sins by shedding His blood in sacrifice. He was the divine-human substitute who laid down His life to save the human race from the penalty of God’s broken law. Jesus shed His blood so you could be set free.

As Revelation 13:8 NIV puts it, Jesus is “…the Lamb who was slain from the creation of the world.” He is the only sacrifice worthy to take away our sin. None but Christ, who is equal to God, could redeem man from the curse of sin. It was God’s law that had been broken. So only God could determine the penalty for breaking His law. And He chose the costliest sacrifice, not only so that you would know how valuable you are to God, but so that you would know how worthy Jesus is.

It is only Jesus’ blood that is worthy to make you whole. Not your actions, not the Law, only His blood. Hebrews 12:24 says that Jesus’ blood speaks a ‘better word’ which means that His sacrifice speaks on your behalf. In Christ, the blood covers your life and speaks for you in heaven and on earth.

The blood of Jesus will speak for mercy on your behalf in Jesus’ Name. If you accept Jesus as Saviour then,

— The blood speaks that you are clean in Jesus (1 John 1:7)

— The blood speaks peace to your heart (Colossians 1:20)

— The blood speaks access to God’s presence (Hebrews 10:19)

— The blood speaks victory over darkness (Revelation 12:11)

— The blood speaks healing (1 Peter 2:24)

The blood of Jesus is the seal of your covenant with God (Luke 22:19-20). The blood will speak better things for you in Jesus’ Name.

Jesus’ blood sets in motion the New Covenant. There is power in the blood of Jesus Christ, the lamb of God. There is life in His blood. In John 6:53, Jesus said to them, “I tell you the truth, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you have no life in you.” Jesus was indicating that His blood applied to our lives gives us life.

Just like our bodies on Earth depend on our blood, our eternal life depends on His blood. So, what is your response? Step fully into this covenant. Receive Jesus not just as Saviour, but as Lord of your life. Place your trust in His finished work, not your own efforts. Remind yourself daily of what His blood speaks over you: mercy, peace, access, victory, and healing. Stay close to Him through prayer, His Word, and obedience. And when doubt comes, return to the cross and remember - it is the blood of Jesus that secures you, sustains you, and gives you life.