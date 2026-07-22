Ja steps up checks on US produce amid Cyclospora outbreak

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has intensified the monitoring of imported produce amid an ongoing multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis in the United States.

The outbreak, caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, has been linked to several illnesses associated with shredded iceberg lettuce distributed through a commercial supply chain.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also issued a recall for a specific brand of shredded iceberg lettuce over suspected Cyclospora contamination and expanded its traceback investigations, product sampling and border-screening activities.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the outbreak remained active and under investigation as of July 18, with 1,644 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis and 94 hospitalisations reported.

The agriculture ministry said it was closely monitoring developments through its Plant Quarantine and Produce Inspection Branch (PQPIB), which regulates the importation of plants and plant products into the country.

Jamaica imports a range of plant products, including fruits and vegetables, for the domestic market and the hotel and hospitality sector.

“Given the uncertainties surrounding the ongoing outbreak in the United States and pending further information from US authorities and the completion of the traceback investigation,” the ministry said, the PQPIB has strengthened its monitoring of imported plant products that may pose a potential risk of Cyclospora contamination.

The ministry said it would also work with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Consumer Affairs Commission, National Compliance and Regulatory Authority, Jamaica Customs Agency and other regulatory entities to strengthen surveillance at Jamaica’s ports of entry.

The enhanced surveillance will focus on products identified in FDA recalls or food-safety advisories.

The PQPIB is also reviewing consignments of imported iceberg lettuce, other leafy vegetables and fruits originating in, or transiting through, the United States to verify the validity of traceability documentation and compliance with Jamaica’s import requirements.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if additional public health measures become necessary.

Members of the public have been encouraged to follow official food-safety communications from the CDC, FDA and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining for the latest information on product investigations and recalls.