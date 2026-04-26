Man shot dead after allegedly pointing gun at police during Spanish Town operation

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot by police early Sunday morning after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers during a search of a premises along Jobs Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The deceased has been identified as Okeffe Somers, otherwise called 'Briss,' a labourer of March Pen Road in Spanish Town.

Police reports indicate that about 12:45 a.m. officers on patrol received information about armed men at a premises in the area.

The team proceeded to the address along Jobs Lane, where upon entering, one man allegedly fled. While searching the dwelling, Somers allegedly emerged from under a bed and pointed a firearm at the officers.

The police took evasive action and discharged their weapons. When the shooting ended, Somers was reportedly found clutching the weapon, a .357 Magnum Revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

He was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

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