Man dies after being bit by bus while crossing road in St Catherine

A man died on Sunday after he was struck by a Toyota Coaster bus while attempting to cross Old Harbour Road in St Catherine.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

According to the St Catherine North Police Traffic Department, the incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Jamaica Broilers.

Reports are that the body of the man, described as approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and clad in grey shorts, was found lying in the middle of the roadway.

Police said initial investigations indicate that he was hit by a bus travelling in the direction of Spanish Town.

The man was reportedly attempting to cross the road when he was struck.

Details regarding the colour and licence plate of the bus have not been ascertained.

The man was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police.

- Rasbert Turner

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