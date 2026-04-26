Tufton: Jamaica must reject anti-vax arguments ‘at all costs’

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has issued a strong appeal to Jamaicans to reject the growing anti-vaccination (anti-vax) sentiment, which he notes has intensified since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was speaking during the contract signing for the implementation of the Electronic Immunisation Registry (EIR) Project, held at the ministry’s Emergency Operations Centre Room in New Kingston recently.

The EIR Project is designed to record, track, and manage Jamaica’s immunisation data, while enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility of vaccination records.

Tufton noted that while the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital innovation, it also created a platform for the spread of misinformation.

“The anti-vax movement has gotten a lot stronger… a louder voice… and they have leveraged the very technology that we’re using today to store through the platforms of social media and otherwise to launch their campaign against immunisation,” the minister said on April 17.

“We must reject, at all costs, the argument that is being put forward from whencever it comes that immunisation or vaccines somehow are bad for you. The science doesn’t bear that out… the history doesn’t bear that out,” Tufton declared.

The minister emphasised that Jamaica’s public health success is built on a foundation of “safe, tried, tested, and peer-reviewed” immunisation programmes.

He cited the eradication and control of diseases such as polio as a prime example of how vaccines have historically safeguarded the nation against devastating health outcomes.

Tufton acknowledged that while all medical procedures carry a baseline of minimal risk, the benefits of immunisation overwhelmingly outweigh any potential drawbacks.

He affirmed the Government’s commitment, along with Jamaica’s public health system, to consistently embrace the safest approaches to immunisation.

Tufton framed the current drive to modernise health systems as a long-term commitment to the Jamaican people.

By integrating advanced technology with traditional immunisation efforts, the Government aims to strengthen the nation’s health response against future threats.

“This endorsement and moving forward in this way is a commitment to the future, to making it easier and more efficient, and to supporting immunisation generally as part of our health response to a population that increasingly gets vulnerable over time, based on environmental considerations or otherwise,” the minister stated.

-JIS News

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