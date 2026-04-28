PM to respond to concerns in NaRRA bill

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness is expected today to respond to mounting concerns over the proposed National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) bill, a sweeping piece of legislation that has drawn criticism from civil society groups, a government lawmaker, and the parliamentary Opposition.

At Gordon House, Holness faces three main options: push the bill through unchanged, agree to amendments, or refer it to a joint select committee for further review.

In a statement yesterday, 28 civil society organisations and individuals renewed calls for broader consultation, citing what they described as limited stakeholder engagement. They urged the Government to convene a genuine multi-stakeholder dialogue, allowing written submissions within two weeks, followed by structured discussions over one to two days to examine key concerns.

Should the Government not facilitate such a process, the civil society groups are urging the establishment of a joint select committee, as recommended by Opposition Leader Mark Golding.

“This committee must be strictly time-bound, with deliberations and recommendations completed within six weeks,” the groups added.

Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) and the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) revealed they had submitted detailed concerns to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader on March 30, but have received no response. This, they said, has raised doubts about whether stakeholder input is being meaningfully considered.

Concerns have also emerged from other quarters. The Incorporated Masterbuilders Association said local contractors were not consulted, while former Legal Affairs Minister Marlene Malahoo Forte warned that the bill concentrates too much power in the hands of the chief executive officer and the responsible minister. She cautioned that the push for speed in reconstruction could undermine accountability.

Civil society groups argue that despite these concerns, parliamentary debate has largely focused on defending the bill rather than addressing criticisms or alternative proposals. While acknowledging the urgency of post-Hurricane Melissa rebuilding, they warned that efficiency must not come at the expense of good governance.

In their March 30 joint submission, JET and JFJ highlighted key issues, including the bill’s highly centralised structure, weak provisions for transparency and public participation, the absence of a clearly defined governing board, and insufficient safeguards for environmental protection and long-term resilience.

Opposition Spokesperson on Justice Zuleika Jess said yesterday that the NaRRA bill in its current form was dangerously flawed.

She pointed to Clause 18 requiring NaRRA to identify all persons involved in programmes for Cabinet approval, warning it could enable political victimisation. Jess also criticised provisions allowing functions to be delegated to “any person”, potentially opening the door to unaccountable procurement decisions.

Furthermore, the auditor is appointed by the CEO with Cabinet Secretary approval, placing selection of the watchdog in the hands of those being watched.

editorial@gleanerjm.com