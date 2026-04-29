Autism forum stresses connection before correction

A feverish house of 362 participants asked probing questions about autism behaviour management strategies at a recent online Autism Parent Forum hosted by the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

Host Dianne Loton-Franklyn, a behavioural therapist at the Jamaica Association on Intellectual Disabilities (JAID), fielded questions long after the scheduled two-hour programme on approaches to addressing children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Trust, she noted, is a particular supporting pillar for greater interaction.

“I have learnt that trust is powerful, and connection should always come before correction,” she said.

Asked how she was guided in applying these strategies, she said her more than 20 years in psychology, social work, and education were grounded in applied behaviour analysis – data-driven but also shaped by the Jamaican context, family life, and each child’s individuality.

“I begin with understanding the function of the behaviour, that is, what the child is trying to gain or avoid. From there, strategies are developed to teach replacement skills, reinforce positive behaviours, and reduce challenging ones in a respectful and practical way. The fact is if a strategy cannot work in a Jamaican home or classroom, it won’t last. So practical applicability and cultural relevance are always central to my practice,” said Loton-Franklyn.

Strategies, she acknowledged, are always individualised. For non-verbal children, the focus is often on building communication – through gestures, visual systems, or assistive tools – so the child has a way to express needs without frustration. For verbal children, often there is a focus on social communication, i.e., understanding conversation, reading social cues, and managing interactions.

“I specifically look at developmental level, not just age. The goal is always to build independence and functional skills at the child’s level,” she said.

For both parents and teachers, the principles remain the same: consistency, structure, reinforcement, and clear communication. The setting, she told the audience, is what shapes the approach.

“With parents, strategies must be embedded into everyday routines, for example, mealtime, playtime, bedtime. This is essential so that the intervention feels natural and sustainable. With teachers, strategies will be more structured to include visual schedules, behaviour plans, and classroom support aligned with learning goals. The common thread is consistency. When parents and teachers work together using similar approaches, the child is far more successful,” the behavioural therapist stressed.

SHARED EFFORT

Asked how her work influenced inclusive education policies for students with ASD and their peers, she said it has been a shared effort between the Ministry of Education’s Special Education Unit and JAID.

“Through this collaboration,” she says, “we continue to demonstrate that inclusion is not just about placing a child in a classroom. It is about equipping the system to support that child, and my work feeds into this by training teachers, guiding interventions, and supporting families. The Disabilities Act has also strengthened this movement by affirming the rights of persons with disabilities to access education and participate fully in society.”

There was considerable interest in how her work impacted lesson plans in this transformative process.

“I guide teachers to look at a lesson plan differently. Instead of asking only, ‘What am I teaching?’ we also ask, ‘What behaviours and skills does the child need in order to access this lesson successfully?’ That shift is critical,” said Loton-Franklyn.

“This is where behaviour intervention becomes essential,” she noted. “It helps us anticipate challenges rather than react to them and allows us to teach replacement skills like how to ask for help, how to wait, how to participate within the context of the lesson itself.”

Educational psychologist Paulette Levers, also of the JAID, whose overall responsibility is the assessment and placement of students, said ASD is diagnosed based on deficit in social communication and social interaction and repetitive behaviours, interests/activities. Symptoms are usually observed from early childhood and usually cause significant impairment in important areas of functioning (e.g., social).

“When conducting assessments,” she pointed out, “my aim is to understand the persons being assessed, the impact their challenges are having on functioning, and what can improve functioning that ultimately leads the person to being as independent as possible.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com

Planning a lesson

A lesson plan, behavioural therapist Diane Loton-Franklyn says, is not just about teaching a concept. It also considers the following:

· How the classroom is set up to reduce distractions and support focus;

· How instructions are delivered (clear, simple, and supported with visuals where needed);

· How tasks are broken down into manageable steps so students do not feel overwhelmed;

· What supports are in place for transitions between activities;

· How positive behaviour will be reinforced throughout the lesson.

Support checklist

· Understand the behaviour – Ask: What is the child trying to communicate?

· Be consistent – Same routines, same responses

· Use visual supports – Pictures, schedules, and cues

· The ‘first/then’ principle - First a non-preferred task (work) then a preferred reward (break).

· Keep language simple – Clear and direct instructions· Reinforce Positive Behaviour – Praise and reward what you want to see

· Teach replacement skills – Show the child what to do instead.

· Prepare for transitions – Give advance warnings.

· Create structure & routine – Predictability reduces anxiety

· Sensory breaks- so that the child can decompress

· Stay calm and patient – Your response matters.

· Collaborate – Parents and teachers working together is key.