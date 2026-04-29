CXC urges candidates to approach exams with confidence and care

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has issued a direct appeal to examination candidates across the region, urging them to approach the upcoming May to June 2026 sitting with confidence, self-care and the reassurance that the council stands firmly behind them.

The message was delivered in a video address to candidates, parents, teachers and education stakeholders by CXC Registrar and chief executive officer, Dr Wayne Wesley, who described it as a personal note from “the heart of a Caribbean educator” to students preparing for one of the most important assessment periods of their academic lives.

Wesley’s remarks come at a moment of reflection for the 54-year-old institution, which was founded in 1972 to create an indigenous examination system grounded in the realities, aspirations and sovereign identity of Caribbean peoples. Forty-seven years after the first CXC examinations were administered in 1979, he said the council’s fundamental commitments remain unchanged.

“While much has changed over time, there are some things which have stood the test of time – the cultural relevance of our syllabuses, the global recognition of our qualifications, the diligence of our staff, and our absolute commitment to the success of every single candidate who sits a CXC-administered examination,” he said.

The May to June 2026 session will encompass the full range of CXC qualifications, including the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), the Caribbean Vocational Qualification, the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence and the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment.

A notable development in this examination cycle is the launch of the Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CTEC) Mathematics Module 1 pilot.

Wesley described the initiative as evidence of CXC’s commitment to widening access and creating more flexible learning pathways across the region. More than 2,400 candidates from 13 member states have registered for the pilot, through which participants will earn a CTEC micro-credential while progressing towards full CSEC certification.

The CTEC initiative was among the reforms highlighted at CXC’s inaugural Regional Education Conference and Ministerial Forum, co-convened with Jamaica’s Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information in Kingston last March. The four-day meeting, attended by more than 400 education leaders, policymakers and practitioners from 27 countries, examined the challenges facing teaching, learning and assessment in a digital age.

Addressing the forum, Wesley argued that the region’s examination systems must evolve in line with how digitally native learners process information, while maintaining fairness and rigour. Equity, he said, should be regarded not as a compromise but as a foundation of excellence.

“This is the future of Caribbean education, taking shape right now,” Wesley declared.

He closed his message with practical advice to candidates as the examination period approaches. “As you make your final preparations – use your study time wisely. Look after yourself and your mental wellbeing. Eat well. And rest when you need to. Be confident. Show up for all of your examinations. You’ve got this!”