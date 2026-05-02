Spirit Airlines customers told not to turn up at Jamaica's airports

Jamaica’s two main international airports are urging passengers booked with Spirit Airlines not to go to the airports following news of the carrier’s wind-down of operations.

Spirit Airlines began wind-down of operations today, and as a result all flight operations were immediately ceased, and all scheduled Spirit flights cancelled.

“Passengers booked on Spirit Airlines should not travel to the airport at this time,” a notice from PAC Kingston Airport Limited, operator of Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, advised.

A similar advisory came from MBJ Airports Limited, which operates Sangster International in Montego Bay, St James.

“Customers are encouraged to follow the airline’s guidance regarding next steps. Passengers are encouraged to visit https://spiritrestructuring.com for the latest updates regarding refunds and the wind-down process,” MBJ Airports Limited said.

The airports’ management noted that both facilities continue to operate as normal, with all other airline services unaffected.

They said they are maintaining close coordination with airline partners, regulatory authorities, and key stakeholders to assist impacted passengers and reduce any inconveniences as much as possible.

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