Judge warns St Andrew businessman on bail to repay complainants in fraud case

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne today reminded a businessman facing multiple fraud charges in an alleged car-buying scheme that his bail was granted on the condition that he liquidate assets to make restitution to complainants.

The accused, 36-year-old Nicholas Morgan of Duhaney Park, St Andrew, is charged with seven counts of fraudulent conversion, two counts of obtaining money by false pretence, and five counts of non-delivery of goods on contracted dates.

When he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court today, several complainants expressed dissatisfaction over what they described as unfulfilled promises made by Morgan.

One complainant told the court: “Your Honour, I would be willing to take one of the vehicles and sell it to recover my money, as I have a loan payment to deal with.”

Attorney-at-law Danae Reid told the court that it is hoped that, going forward, complainants will direct such enquiries through her, as she is retained in the matter.

The case was postponed until June 3, when it will again be mentioned.

Morgan was instructed to return to court with at least $1,000,000, along with documentation proving ownership of his business.

It is alleged that between January and July 2025, the businessman collected more than $8,000,000 from six complainants in Portmore, St Catherine for the supply of vehicles.

After the agreed delivery dates passed and efforts to recover their funds failed, the matter was reported to the Portmore police.

An investigation was launched, which resulted in Morgan being charged with fraud.

The court heard that Morgan has made several appearances and, during his most recent court date, paid $250,000 toward restitution.

- Rasbert Turner

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