Sav Hospital receives $17m donation to boost healthcare delivery

Western Bureau:

A significant boost to healthcare delivery in western Jamaica is in prospect, as the Issa Trust Foundation has facilitated a donation of medical equipment and supplies valued at roughly $17 million to Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital.

The donation, made in collaboration with the National Healthcare Enhancement Foundation (NHEF) and several international partners, is expected to strengthen patient care and support healthcare workers across the western region.

At the handover, Paul Issa, owner of Couples Resorts, set aside prepared remarks in favour of a more personal message.

“I have a wonderful speech prepared, but I’m not going to read it. I just want to, as Rowan said, speak from the heart,” Issa said. “We at the Issa Trust Foundation … we’re really pleased to have facilitated this donation of $17 million worth of supplies and equipment.”

Issa highlighted the foundation’s longstanding relationship with the hospital, noting that recent efforts have been focused on constructing a paediatric and adolescent health centre in St Ann.

“We have quite a long relationship with this hospital, but we haven’t been as active recently because we have been very busy trying to get our health centre built in St Ann,” he explained. “For the last two or three years or so, we have been focused on getting that built and hopefully getting it operational in the not-too-distant future.”

Despite these competing priorities, he said, recent challenges, including damage caused by Hurricane Melissa, had prompted renewed support.

“The hurricane changed things for a lot of people, certainly for this hospital. Obviously, the need was there. We have tried to help in our little way,” he said.

He also credited the collaborative effort behind the donation, citing partners, such as Partners in World Health, Build Health International, Airlink and the Ministry of Health’s National Healthcare Enhancement Fund.

“So as always, it’s a group effort, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to help,” Issa added.

Chief executive officer of Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, Roan Grant, expressed appreciation, noting the direct and far-reaching impact of the equipment.

“When I look at these donations … it immediately affects their department in a very positive way. It is far-reaching and impactful in such a way. I don’t believe some persons know to what extent it goes,” Grant said.

Reflecting on the hospital’s experience following the hurricane, he added, “We were so blessed with the team here that they stayed with us through it all, and we were working with less than desirable equipment.”

Grant was candid in his gratitude when he said, “So your donation and your efforts, sir, is really, really impactful, and we really accept it with a heart of gratitude and hope that you can do it again, sir.”

Deveta McLaren, regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority, underscored the importance of the contribution, particularly as the region rebuilds.

“Hurricane Melissa came and it was devastating, but I think it’s a huge opportunity for us … to rebuild, refocus and to, you know, realign ourselves to offering even greater health care,” she said.

She assured that the equipment would be fully utilised once ongoing renovations are complete.

“Savanna-la-Mar Hospital needs it, deserves it, will use it wisely and once we have completed the renovations … whatever you have here will be fully utilised. So thank you again … we are most grateful.”

Dr Suman Vemu, senior medical officer, described the equipment as essential to improving patient outcomes and supporting frontline staff.

“This contribution is more than just equipment. It is a trust … It will improve our patients’ outcome. At the same time, it enhances the support … for the staff who are at the ground level serving this community,” Vemu said.“That was a game-changer in services that we are providing … I hardly see any patient referred from here to any other institute for polytrauma cases unless it needs an intensive care unit support,” he noted.

He pointed to the foundation’s earlier contributions, notably a C-arm machine in 2018, which significantly improved orthopaedic care at the facility.

The latest donation includes critical-care equipment, such as CPAP machines, defibrillators, ventilators, ECG machines, suction machines and pulse oximeters, tools vital in emergency and intensive-care settings.

“These are all vital equipment that we need to provide a critical care for the patients,” Vemu said, adding that the hospital’s location in a busy tourist region often increases demand owing to accidents and emergencies.

Eric Clarke, chairman of the Western Regional Health Authority, echoed these sentiments, praising both the generosity and the timing of the donation.

“Your support significantly strengthens our capacity to deliver quality health care and enhance our ability to serve our patients with greater efficiency and compassion,” Clarke said. “This contribution is not only a gift of resources, but also a meaningful investment in the well-being of the community we serve.”

Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, a key Type B facility serving Westmoreland and neighbouring parishes, underpins healthcare delivery across the region, magnifying the impact of the donation.

As Issa noted, “This hospital is the main hospital for this whole region. So we want to continue in our little way to help, and we plan to.”

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com