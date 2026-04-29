Mobile hair business helps young accountant pay her way

At just 25, Adreanna Hamilton is already assembling a life shaped by resilience, adaptability and purpose. By day, she is an accountant at the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), moving comfortably in a world defined by structure and precision.

Beyond the spreadsheets, however, lies a story rooted in passion, sacrifice and a steady resolve to build something of her own.

A graduate of Northern Caribbean University (NCU), Hamilton initially set out to pursue a career in human resource management, drawn by her interest in people and organisational development. Life, however, took a different turn. Today, she also works as an accountant at the North East Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, balancing both roles with quiet discipline.

That discipline was forged early. As the child of a pastor, Hamilton grew up assuming, like many pastors’ children, that financial support for higher education would be assured. The reality shifted when her family faced financial difficulties, forcing her to fund her education independently.

“I honestly didn’t think I’d need a student loan,” she said. “Growing up, I thought things would be different. But I had places to be and dreams to chase, so I made it work.”

Taking out a student loan proved a defining moment. It introduced her to financial responsibility earlier than most and demanded a level of discipline that would later shape her professional choices and personal ambitions. Balancing university life with financial pressure was hardly easy, but it strengthened her independence and sharpened her focus.

It was during her university years that another, quieter pursuit began to take shape. To support herself, Hamilton turned to hairstyling, a skill she had long nurtured. What began as a practical means of earning soon evolved into something more expressive and sustaining, offering creativity, connection and confidence, for her clients and for herself.

“I’ve always loved doing hair,” she reflected. “It started as a way to get by, but over time I realised it was something I genuinely wanted to grow.”

RECOGNISING OPPORTUNITIES

Though trained in human resources, Hamilton’s transition into accounting came through circumstance, one she chose not to ignore. The role demands precision, organisation and analytical thinking, skills she has steadily developed.

“My degree is in human resources, but I enjoy what I do,” she said. “The work challenges me, and I’ve learned a lot about how organisations function financially.”

Her experience underscores a quiet truth: success is rarely linear. More often, it lies in recognising opportunity and adapting.

Still, the pull of hairstyling never faded. It simply waited. That moment arrived when Hamilton decided to formalise her skill into a business. Sleek by Jenique, her mobile hairdressing service, represents the culmination of years of perseverance. Rather than operating from a traditional salon, she brings professional hairstyling directly to clients, prioritising convenience without sacrificing care.

The model suits modern demands. Clients save time; Hamilton builds relationships. Rising fuel prices have not deterred her, thanks to careful planning.

“I’m mindful of fuel costs, so I use a fuel-efficient car and manage my expenses carefully. When I travel further, I add a small fee. I currently service St Mary, Portland, Kingston and Mandeville,” she said.

Far from being merely supplementary, the venture is financially viable.

“It is profitable,” she explained. “There’s always someone who needs their hair done, so demand is steady. The business has helped me become more independent and less reliant on my parents. It helps cover gaps financially, goes towards my student loan and personal expenses, and allows me to save, travel or help my parents when I can.”

Balancing entrepreneurship with two professional roles requires intention. Hamilton works a four-day week, structuring her time carefully to avoid burnout.

“My weekends are flexible,” she said. “I use them to manage my rest and recovery properly so I can stay healthy while running my business.”

Her long-term ambition is to transform Sleek by Jenique into a fully mobile salon on wheels.

“My goal is a hair business on wheels,” she said. “I want to work from a truck and provide on-site services, especially for big events when clients are short on time. I plan to operate mainly on Fridays, Saturday nights and Sundays, offering intentional, convenient hairstyling wherever I’m needed.”