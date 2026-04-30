Decomposing body of man found in Rio Cobre

Detectives assigned to the St Catherine North Police Division are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Rio Cobre in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Thursday.

The police report that about 9:00 a.m. they were alerted to a body seen floating in the river in the vicinity of the Waterloo Close community.

A team was dispatched to the location, where the body was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

It was clad in a white merino and orange underpants.

The scene was processed, and the body was removed and pronounced dead.

It was later transported to a funeral home, where it will be stored pending a post-mortem examination.

Investigators are now working to ascertain the identity of the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

- Rasbert Turner

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