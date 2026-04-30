Government to resume annual performance-based salary increments for public sector workers

Public sector employees are set to earn more, as the Government is to resume annual performance-based salary increments for workers.

The Ministry of Finance, in a media release on Thursday, indicated that an agreement was reached on the issue at a meeting on Wednesday involving the Ministry and the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions.

The Ministry explained that the salary increment was suspended for the period April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2025, during the implementation of the Government’s new compensation structure.

With the completion of the reform on March 31, 2025, it said the conditions are now in place to facilitate the resumption of increments.

The Ministry of Finance said a formal circular will be issued on Monday, May 4, to provide details of implementation.

Accordingly, payment of annual performance increments, including seniority allowances where applicable, will recommence in the 2026/2027 financial year.

The Ministry of Finance and the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions emphasised that this step demonstrates the value of sustained collaboration in addressing public sector workers’ concerns.

It was indicated that both parties remain actively engaged in negotiations for the contract period from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2028, and are committed to concluding these discussions as soon as possible.

“While several items have already been agreed, efforts continue to resolve outstanding matters from the compensation restructuring exercise.

“In the interim, the resumption of performance increments is a tangible and positive outcome for employees.”

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