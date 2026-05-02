Cops probe Manchester double murder

Police in Manchester are probing a double murder following the fatal shooting of a man and a woman in Farm district in the south of the parish on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Foundation Plaza about 3:30 a.m.

They are Kaydene Isaacs and Rohan “Rocky” Bernard.

Reports are that both individuals were shot and killed by unknown assailants.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly attack remain unclear, however, the police are also looking at robbery as a possible motive.

The Mandeville Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is leading the investigation.

The police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to come forward.

The Mandeville police division has recorded 12 murders as at April 25.

This represents a 140 per cent increase year on year.

Around that time last year, the division recorded five murders.