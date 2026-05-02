Jamaica welcomes new direct flights from three Canadian cities

Jamaica will receive new direct flights from Canada after Porter Airlines announced expanded service to Montego Bay for the 2026 to 2027 winter season.

The carrier will introduce non-stop routes to Sangster International Airport from Toronto, Ottawa and, for the first time, Hamilton, marking a significant increase in airlift between Canada and Jamaica.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett welcomed the development, noting it broadens access across key Canadian markets, including Hamilton, which he described as an untapped gateway to travellers in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

“This new airlift from Porter Airlines is a powerful affirmation of Jamaica’s standing as Canada’s premier winter sun destination. Connecting Montego Bay directly to Toronto, Ottawa and — for the first time for Porter— Hamilton opens our island to an even wider circle of Canadian visitors. We have worked deliberately to grow our Canadian airlift, and Porter’s expansion is a direct result of that effort. Jamaica is open, vibrant and ready to welcome every traveller who steps off these new flights,” Bartlett said.

Porter Airlines, one of Canada’s fastest-growing carriers, plans to operate flights from Toronto Pearson starting November 23, 2026, with up to five weekly services; from Ottawa starting November 25, 2026, with two weekly flights; and from Hamilton starting December 20, 2026, also with two weekly services. The airline will be the only carrier offering non-stop service between Hamilton and Montego Bay.

Donovan White, director of tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board, said the expansion strengthens one of the island’s most important source markets.

“Canada consistently ranks among Jamaica’s most important source markets, and this announcement from Porter Airlines reinforces why. Three new non-stop gateways to Montego Bay give Canadian travellers unprecedented ease of access to our beaches, culture and hospitality,” he said.

The new routes are subject to regulatory approvals and form part of Porter’s wider winter expansion. The airline said it is increasing its warm-weather network by more than 150 per cent year on year, adding four new countries and more than 15 routes.

Angella Bennett, the Jamaica Tourist Board’s regional director for Canada, said demand from Canadian travellers remains strong.

“Canadian travellers have a deep and enduring love for Jamaica, and demand from markets like Toronto, Ottawa and southern Ontario has never been stronger. Porter’s decision to add Montego Bay to its winter network — including that pioneering Hamilton route — reflects the confidence the airline community has in Jamaica as a destination that delivers. We will be working with Porter and our trade partners across Canada to ensure these seats fill quickly and that every passenger arrives in Jamaica ready to experience everything the island has to offer,” she said.