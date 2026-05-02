Security guard shot and killed at his gate in Spanish Town

A 29-year-old security guard was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Eltham Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Delroy Briton, otherwise called 'Delly', of Garnet Avenue, Eltham Park Housing Scheme in St Catherine.

Reports are that about 9:15 p.m. Briton, who works at a nearby school, was seated on a tyre at his gate when a car drove up.

Loud explosions were reportedly heard from the vehicle, which later sped away from the scene.

Initial checks revealed that Briton was shot and injured, and he was assisted to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police were alerted and the scene was processed.

No motive has been established in the matter.

Briton's murder brings to 10 the number of people killed in the St Catherine North police division since the start of the year, compared with 17 for the similar period in 2025.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the matter.

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