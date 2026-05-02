Tavares-Finson says Cybercrimes Act amendments confront 'real and growing dangers'

Government Senator Christian Tavares-Finson has endorsed amendments to the Cybercrimes Act, approved in the Upper House on Friday, describing the legislation as a critical step in managing developments in cyberspace.

The Bill aims to strengthen Jamaica’s cybercrime framework by enhancing protections for children and equipping law enforcement and prosecutors with more robust tools.

It also seeks to modernise definitions and offences to better reflect how harm is transmitted across digital platforms.

First tabled in early 2026, the amendments are also designed to increase penalties, improve investigative capabilities, and expand safeguards against emerging forms of online crime.

Among the provisions is a measure to hold individuals accountable if they knowingly allow their property to be used to facilitate cybercriminal activities, with penalties of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Senator Tavares-Finson argued that the Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2026 is fundamentally about protecting Jamaicans in an increasingly borderless digital environment.

Addressing the Senate, he said the legislation is intended to restore and strengthen a key pillar of national development and trust.

He noted that the amendments will help build confidence in areas such as digital banking, online commerce, communication systems, and the State’s ability to protect citizens from modern threats.

“This legislation confronts real and growing dangers. It responds to the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, the rise in scams and fraud affecting families and businesses, and the misuse of digital tools to deceive, exploit, and extort. At the same time, it strengthens enforcement while maintaining important safeguards and respecting the broader legal framework that protects individual rights and personal data,” Tavares-Finson said.

He emphasised that the legislation is not anti-technology.

“It stands for trust, for safety, and for confidence in Jamaica’s digital future. We cannot build a modern, thriving digital economy if our people feel that the online space is unregulated or unsafe,” he added.

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