Commish puts cops on debt notice

Cops who have failed to honour debts with private institutions and individuals will face internal disciplinary action, the leadership of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has warned.

The warning was published in the weekly police Force Orders amid what it said was “increased instances where members [of the JCF] who have entered into private debt arrangements with financial institutions and individuals have either refused or neglected to honour their obligations”.

“This behavior has attracted unfavourable comments and is seriously eroding the image of the organisation,” it said.

Cops “refusing or neglecting” to pay any lawful debt is an offence under regulation 46 of the Police Services Regulations 1961, the Force Orders noted.

“Any such breach will not be countenanced by the Force. Members are required to observe this provision, failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” the document warned.

The Force Orders, which are circulated to all members of the JCF, serve as the governing rules for the guidance of the JCF, covering everything from administrative procedures to the use of force.

livern.barrett@gleanerjm.com