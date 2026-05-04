Fraud charges for minister of religion over US$12,000 truck deal 

A 57-year-old minister of religion from St Catherine has been hit with fraud charges after a man allegedly paid more than US$12,000 for a motor truck that was never delivered and his money never refunded.

Sean Green, of Oakwood Terrace, Wedgewood Gardens in Spanish Town has been charged with fraudulent conversion and non-delivery of goods and services on the contracted date, a police statement said Monday.

Reports from the Spanish Town police indicate that the complainant allegedly paid Green US$12,132 for a 2010 Isuzu motor truck, which was to have been handed over in November 2025.

It's alleged the vehicle was not delivered and the funds were not returned, prompting a police report that led to Green's arrest and charge.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, May 19.

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