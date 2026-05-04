RJRGLEANER responding to cybersecurity incident, international experts engaged

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group says it is working with international cybersecurity experts after identifying an incident on some of its information technology systems on May 1.

The company issued a statement on the incident on Monday.

"The group’s broadcast and publishing operations continue, with television, radio, and digital platforms remaining active as restoration efforts progress," the statement added.

The company said it has notified relevant authorities and "will continue to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory obligations."

FULL STATEMENT (May 4, 2026)

RJRGLEANER Communications Group (“RJRGLEANER”) has confirmed that it identified a cybersecurity incident on May 1, 2026, affecting certain information technology systems within its network.

Upon identifying the incident, the company immediately activated its incident response protocols and took precautionary steps, including taking certain systems offline to secure its network.

RJRGLEANER has engaged leading international cybersecurity experts to support its investigation and remediation efforts and has implemented its established business continuity plans to maintain operations.

The Group’s broadcast and publishing operations continue, with television, radio, and digital platforms remaining active as restoration efforts progress.

The company has notified relevant authorities and will continue to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory obligations.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the company is currently assessing the scope and potential impact of the incident.

RJRGLEANER will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

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