NEPA warns that duck hunting is illegal in Jamaica

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reminding the public that it is illegal to hunt ducks in Jamaica amid reports of the activity taking place in several parishes.

In a media release on Monday, NEPA said all wild ducks in Jamaica are protected under the Wild Life Protection Act and must not be hunted, trapped, or harmed.

However, it said it has received credible reports of individuals hunting and trapping wild ducks across several parishes.

"These activities are in direct breach of the Wild Life Protection Act, which protects all native birds in Jamaica, including every species of resident and migratory ducks. The Agency is actively investigating these reports," NEPA said.

Individuals convicted of hunting, trapping, or possessing protected wildlife, including wild ducks, may face fines of up to $3 million.

Resident species, such as the West Indian Whistling Duck (Dendrocygna arborea), live and breed in Jamaica year-round.

Migratory species, including the Blue-winged Teal (Spatula discors) and the Ring-necked Duck (Aythya collaris), travel to the island seasonally.

NEPA said Jamaica’s wetlands and inland waterways provide critical habitats for these species and support regional and hemispheric biodiversity. Illegal hunting threatens these ecosystems and the wildlife that depend on them, it said.

NEPA is encouraging the public to play an active role in protecting Jamaica’s natural resources by reporting illegal hunting.

Reports can be made by calling NEPA at 876-754-7540 or toll-free at 888-991-5005. Persons may also contact 119 or the nearest police station. Information shared can significantly support enforcement efforts and help safeguard the country’s biodiversity.

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