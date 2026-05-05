TAJ says motor vehicle registration services restored islandwide

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that the system issue which temporarily disrupted the processing of motor vehicle registration-related transactions has been resolved.

As a result, customers are now able to process their electronic motor vehicle registration transactions online via www.jamaicatax.gov.jm or in person at any Tax Office islandwide.

Additionally, all other motor vehicle-related services have resumed normal operations, allowing customers to complete their transactions without interruption at Tax Offices Islandwide. This includes renewal or new motor vehicle registration, transfer of vehicles or purchase of registration plates.

Customers are encouraged to utilise TAJ’s online platform where possible for faster, more convenient service delivery.

For more information contact our Customer Care Centre at (888) TAX-HELP (829-4357) or visit our website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

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