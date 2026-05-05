Fae Ellington joins JWNF for Anancy-themed literacy drive in Kingston schools

A familiar figure from Jamaican folklore is being deployed for a modern purpose. The JWN Foundation (JWNF) has turned to Anancy, the island’s enduring trickster, to promote kindness, community and a love of reading among more than 4,000 primary-school children.

Few stories are more deeply rooted in Jamaican identity than those of Anancy, tales that have shaped values, sparked imagination and carried lessons across generations. This cultural resonance led JWNF to centre its Read Across Jamaica Day programme on two local titles by V.S. Russell, illustrated by Clovis Brown: Br’er Anancy and the Magic Pot and Br’er Anancy and the Easter Egg Hunt.

A highlight was a partnership with master storyteller Fae Ellington, who led an interactive central literacy session with four Kingston-based schools. Through dramatic narration and audience participation, she transformed readings into immersive experiences, encouraging children to listen closely and engage fully.

“Our folk stories have always been one of the most powerful ways we teach values,” said Ellington. “When children hear Anancy stories, they are entertained, but they are also learning about sharing, responsibility and how their actions affect others. When reading feels familiar and fun, children are more willing to engage and to remember the lessons long after the story ends.”

“For me, this was also personal, as these are the stories many of us grew up hearing, and it was special to see the children respond so openly and excitedly,” she shared.

The books offer accessible ways for young readers to explore empathy, cooperation and responsibility through humour and storytelling they instinctively understand. Drawing on narratives preserved through centuries of oral tradition, the initiative brought literacy to life across 14 schools in Kingston, Clarendon and St Elizabeth.

In doing so, Anancy’s stories reinforced enduring lessons about sharing, accountability and community, while grounding reading in Jamaican culture. For JWNF, the aim was not only to encourage reading, but to make it relevant to children’s everyday lives.

Read Across Jamaica Day, observed today during the Jamaica Teachers’ Association’s Education Week, promotes reading and a lasting affinity for books.

Beyond the central event, JWNF volunteers visited 14 schools, reading with students and supporting literacy activities. The outreach aimed to reinforce reading as a shared, positive experience.

“This year was very intentional for us,” said Garfene Grandison, general manager of the JWNF. “We wanted children to see reading as something that reflects who they are, the stories they know, and the values we want them to grow with. By using folklore and familiar characters like Anancy, we were able to connect literacy with kindness, community and culture in a very real way. Like many Jamaicans, I grew up hearing these stories that provided vivid imagery, and they remain with me to this day, and the values still matter. So it was powerful to see thousands of children connecting with the message in real time,” he said.

332: Teachers, JWN Foundation volunteers, and media personality Fae Ellington, with students from the Balmagie Primary School, ahead of the Read Across Jamaica Day execution.

Photo credit: Contributed photos