Special-needs students gain work experience at PBCJ

The Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) recently hosted three special-needs students, aged 17 to 19, from the Best Care Special Education School for a three-week work-experience programme, as part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

During their time at PBCJ, the students were trained and mentored by staff across several areas and gained hands-on experience in studio operations, including working the camera and teleprompter. They also learned elements of post-production, such as editing videos, time-coding, scaling footage, selecting sound bites and adding backgrounds to green-screen recordings.

They were further exposed to public-speaking skills, the use of CV templates, and preparation for job interviews, with emphasis placed on presenting themselves with confidence. Additionally, the youngsters learned how to receive and document inventory and disburse supplies, with particular focus on adhering to established procedures.

Speaking at a closing ceremony on April 30 at PBCJ, Acting CEO Maurice Marshall praised the students, describing them as bright and highly trainable. He noted that they had helped to avert a minor crisis, explaining that, in the absence of a technical crew, they operated the studio — camera, teleprompter and related equipment — allowing the station to meet its deadline for the production and broadcast of its flagship news programme.

In an effort to build on its relationship with the school, PBCJ has committed to covering the development fee, the portion of the school fee not covered by the government, for the students for the next academic year.

The broadcaster is also producing a short video documenting the work-experience initiative, in the hope that it will encourage other organisations to engage special-needs students in internship programmes.

In her address at the ceremony, Dr Nicola-Ann Brown-Pinnock, chief technical director at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, lauded PBCJ for the programme. She said it signalled a willingness to look beyond labels and provide opportunities for young Jamaicans as they prepare for the next stage of their lives.

The first vote of thanks was delivered by one of the students, 17-year-old Alisha Scarlett, who expressed gratitude to the PBCJ staff for their guidance and encouragement, noting that, because of the work-experience programme, she is no longer the shy, uncertain person who once harboured negative thoughts about herself.

The closing ceremony was attended by a wide cross-section of stakeholders supporting Jamaicans with special needs, including the board of Best Care and representatives from the Ministry of Education, the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, Shortwood Teachers’ College, and the Randolph Lopez School of Hope.