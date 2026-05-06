AFJ to recognise hurricane response leaders at June 6 gala

The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) will honour Michael Capponi, Edward Raine and Norman Horne at its 2026 Jamaica Charity Gala on June 6 at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami. The trio are recognised for their leadership, responsiveness and sustained support after Hurricane Melissa.

“This year's honourees exemplify the vision and commitment that drive meaningful change across Jamaica and beyond,” said Caron Chung, AFJ’s executive director. “We are proud to recognise their contributions following Hurricane Melissa while bringing together a community of supporters dedicated to advancing resilience where it is needed most.”

Capponi, founder of Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), established the organisation after Haiti’s 2010 earthquake with a simple aim: deliver the greatest volume of aid to the largest number of people, as quickly and cheaply as possible. Jamaica proved a stern test. In the week after the hurricane made landfall on October 28, GEM delivered more than one million pounds of emergency supplies to the hardest-hit south-western parishes. Operations were coordinated from warehouses in Kingston alongside the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, the International Organization for Migration, and AFJ. By early 2026, GEM had shipped roughly four million pounds of food and materials into Jamaica via cargo planes, containers and cruise vessels. Longer-term efforts continue, including temporary roofing for homes and damaged health facilities.

Raine, president and chief executive of Food For The Poor, led a similarly large mobilisation. Designated by the Office of the Prime Minister as a lead logistics partner, the organisation managed inbound shipments, customs clearance and the distribution of aid. It worked with the Humanitarian Assistance Committee, the Jamaica Defence Force and ODPEM. Regional hubs were set up in Montego Bay and Spanish Town; more than $4 million was committed to direct response costs; and warehouse operations expanded to produce thousands of food kits each day. The group has since launched the Jamaica Rebuild Campaign, a multi-phase housing initiative beginning in Petersfield. Raine, whose wife is Jamaican, has remained frequently on the ground.

Horne, founder and executive chairman of ARC Manufacturing, became involved as AFJ expanded beyond airlifts. Working with AFJ, Dennis Shipping and Colgate-Palmolive, ARC helped coordinate sea freight of food, shelter materials and potable water to Westmoreland and nearby areas. The effort drew on an industrial footprint Horne has built over three decades, turning the problem of rusting zinc roofs into a business embedded in Jamaica’s manufacturing base. He has also served on the boards of JAMPRO, the National Housing Trust and the Jamaica Manufacturers Association.

The gala is among South Florida’s more prominent fundraisers for Jamaican causes. Featuring a silent auction, curated wines, a three-course dinner and live entertainment, it supports AFJ’s grant making in education, healthcare and economic development.