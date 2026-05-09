Young Spanish Town scholar overcomes odds with AFJ Support

Long before Kimone Martin became a Ralph and Ricky Lauren scholar, she was a shy girl in Spanish Town, learning the foundations of her future at her mother’s stall.

Years later, standing at a lectern inside the United States Embassy in Kingston, Martin bore little resemblance to the quiet child she describes. As one of 65 grant beneficiaries at the 2026 American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) annual ceremony, she delivered a vote of thanks with the steady voice of a young woman no longer merely dreaming of change, but accounting for it.

The determined 21-year-old graciously accepted a scholarship towards her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Management Studies at The University of the West Indies, Mona, a milestone she reached with a profound sense of duty. Growing up in the unpredictable lanes of Rivoli, Spanish Town, Martin watched as success often seemed out of reach for those around her.

Yet, by observing her mother, Marcia Stevenson, make a living as a vendor, Martin developed an early aptitude for numbers.

“In primary school, I would assist my mother in pricing her items because she sold at my school,” Martin recalls. “At that time, I didn’t know the concept, but I was assisting her in creating ‘mini-budgets’. looking back, those business courses in high school were inevitable.”

Her path into the world of accounting seemed almost destined. However, as she moved into the second year of her degree, the financial pressures familiar to many promising Jamaican students began to loom.

“Last semester, I was wondering how my tuition balance would have been covered, how I would continue my studies and whether the path I have worked so hard for would be interrupted,” she shares. “And yet my prayers were answered and my worries disappeared.”

The bridge across that gap was built by a network of support stretching far beyond Jamaica’s shores. Facilitated by an organisation that translates the generosity of the Jamaican diaspora and friends into local impact, the $200,000 Ralph and Ricky Lauren Bursary arrived at a critical turning point.

For Martin, the grant provided much-needed relief. “I’m able to focus on my studies rather than worrying about whether I’ll be able to [afford to] go into the exam room,” she says. “I want you to know that this opportunity will not be taken lightly. I carry it with a deep sense of responsibility. Every lecture I attend, every assignment I complete, and every goal I set will be driven by my own ambition and the gratitude I feel in this moment.”

Martin’s story forms part of a broader movement in philanthropy. This year, the AFJ presented more than $145 million to 65 organisations across the island, ranging from healthcare initiatives to recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa. While fundraising takes place at galas thousands of miles away, the impact of those contributions is felt most acutely in the classrooms of UWI and the streets of Rivoli.

“This year’s recipients reflect both immediate needs and the ongoing work to strengthen communities,” says Caron Chung, executive director of the AFJ.

As Martin navigates her second year, she has her sights set on becoming an external auditor. However, her ultimate return on investment is not a corporate title; it is the mentorship she hopes to bring back to her community of Rivoli.

“It’s the inner city, and it motivates me to push harder,” she explains. “There are many persons in my community who aren’t at this stage. I want to be the light at the end of the tunnel for them, letting them know that, even if things seem impossible, there are always options. I want to motivate my peers. I want to show them there is a way toward better.”

Photo captions:

AFJ 1: Ralph and Ricky Lauren scholar, Kimone Martin, offers the vote of thanks at the

recent AFJ Grant Award Ceremony in Kingston.

AFJ 2: Left to right: Ralph and Ricky Lauren scholar Kimone Martin and administrative

assistant in the office of Student financing, UWI, Mona Savannah Matthews, collecting the

grant on behalf of The University of the West Indies Mona from American Friends of Jamaica.

Contributed photos