Mama Inez at 100: Gregory Park mother figure celebrated for lifetime of love

For generations of residents in the Gregory Park community of Portmore, St Catherine, Inez Johnson, affectionately called ‘Mama Inez’, has been far more than a caregiver.

At 100 years old, she is regarded as a mother, grandmother, prayer warrior, and community pillar whose life has been defined by sacrifice and service to children.

The outpouring of love and appreciation from the many children and grandchildren she helped raise was evident during celebrations marking her 100th birthday.

Born on May 6, 1926, in the parish of Clarendon, Johnson was the second of 15 siblings, all of whom predeceased her. Tragedy struck early when she lost both parents at eight years old, forcing her into adulthood long before her time.

“Mi never go back to school after mi mother and father died,” she told The Gleaner.

After leaving school, Johnson moved to Kingston, where she earned a living by doing domestic work before later settling in Gregory Park. There, she became known for higglering while raising children from her first common-law relationship.

“Mi have six children, and di whole a dem dead, so mi nuh bother,” she proclaimed.

Johnson later married Lester Johnson in the late 1960s, but none of the children from that union survived either.

“God knows best. He is everything to me,” she said, while transitioning into prayer and reaffirming her faith.

It was after losing her own children that Johnson said she turned her attention fully to the children of Gregory Park, embracing them as her own.

“Mi raised so much a dem, mi can't remember. Di whole a dem a mi pickney,” she said.

Johnson also recounted surviving what she described as the most frightening moment of her life — a lightning strike while sewing.

“The thunder rolled and the lightning flashed and took the needle out of my hand and land it on a blade of grass and it catch fire. I could only say thank you Jesus,” she recalled.

Among those paying tribute was Vivalin Thomas, one of the many children Johnson raised.

“It was so many of us, I can’t even tell you. About half of Gregory Park to Christian Pen is her children and grandchildren,” Thomas said, speaking to The Gleaner from the United States.

“Mi have seven children, and she is the grandmother for all of them," she added.

Clovia Lodge described Johnson as “a prayer warrior”.

“One word I will use to describe Mama Inez is that she is a prayer warrior. Once she declares something, it going to happen,” Lodge said.

Oshane Franklyn described Johnson as “the best grandmother ever”. His wife, Trudyann Franklyn, also praised her remarkable longevity and memory.

editorial@gleanerjm.com