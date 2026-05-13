Former Maroon chiefs accusing Chief Currie of manipulating upcoming election

WESTERN BUREAU:

Former colonels Meredith Rowe and Ferron Williams, who plan to contest the upcoming Accompong Maroon leadership elections, have raised concerns about the process, which is being managed by the incumbent chief, Richard Currie, who is seeking re-election. The men are arguing that the electoral process is unfair and flawed.

The two former chiefs, who are also former policemen, are calling on the Government of Jamaica to intervene in the process so that the process meets acceptable standards.

“We will not support that. It is fake. It is wrong in every way,” Rowe said during a press conference on Monday as both men announced their candidacies.

Rowe strongly opposed the recently given timeline for the election, which will see nomination day on May 15, and the election held seven days later, on May 22.

“No previous colonel ever approached it in the manner in which he (Richard Currie) approached it,” said Rowe. “The elections are normally held between 16 and 21 days after nomination day. We’ve never had anything like this.”

Rowe further argued that past administrations ensured that candidates were consulted in advance and worked alongside the Electoral Office of Jamaica to maintain transparency in the process, expressing fears that the current approach could create fear and division within the community.

“The community is plagued with fear, deception, dissension, and no accountability whatsoever,” said Rowe, who served as Maroon chief from 1993 to 1998.

He also confirmed that legal action is being pursued to challenge the process.

“We are not willing to fist fight with him. We intend to take a legal course through the Supreme Court,” said Rowe, noting that they hadve retained the services of a renowned law firm to file an affidavit seeking an injunction.

Rowe said the planned court action is intended to force Currie to either “step aside for good or do the right thing because he has violated the culture, the customs, and the tradition of the Maroons in every facet”.

Williams, who served as colonel from 2009 to 2021, echoed similar concerns. He also accused Currie of manipulating the voters’ list.

“Over 40 years, the Maroon voters’ list had trickled to 1,408, and within three months, Richard Currie put 1,401 names on the list,” said Williams. “I am asking the Government of Jamaica to step in because come Friday, it won’t be pretty if he persists and try to have a nomination. This cannot happen.; Iit would be a backward step.”

Williams said that there are established procedures for becoming a Maroon, but he wais uncertain whether those rules weare being properly followed under the current process.

“There are three ways you become a Maroon: – one, born and grow as a Maroon; two, you marry into the community; and three, you live for seven years or more and serve in the community,” he said.

Several attempts to get a reaction from Currie failed on Tuesday as calls by The Gleaner to his cell phone went unanswered.

Currie had previously indicated that the upcoming election marks an important turning point for the Maroon community, urging voters to focus on the future rather than division.

“This election is not just about leadership. It is about legacy. It is about freedom. It is about sovereignty,” said Currie, noting that his administration has been focusing on expanding economic opportunities within the Maroon community and promoting self-determination. “We have now showed people that we are capable to steer the Maroon vision, and create the path to driving our own prosperity, and economic sustainability.”

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com