The SPARK programme never sparked, says rural MPs

Several opposition members of parliament (MPs) from rural constituencies say delays in the implementation of the Government’s $45- billion SPARK (Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network) Programme are making it harder to respond to complaints from residents.

Speaking at a People’s National Party (PNP) press conference in Kingston on Tuesday, the MPs stressed that they support the road- rehabilitation initiative but are concerned about long delays, slow progress, and poor communication surrounding the project.

St James Southern MP Nekeisha Burchell said information presented at the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) suggested that several roads in oOpposition-held constituencies may not qualify for repairs under the programme’s selection criteria.

According to Burchell, the National Works Agency prioritises roads linked to important buildings, roads connecting constituencies, and high-traffic corridors.

“What that means is that in constituencies that are remote, such as South St James, South East St Mary, Central St Mary, Central Westmoreland, and Western Hanover, roads will not likely get on this part of SPARK because they do not meet the criteria that SPARK has set out for the second phase of its programme.”

Burchell rejected claims that the Opposition was criticising the programme unfairly, insisting that the party wants SPARK to succeed.

“To say the Opposition is pouring cold water on SPARK is saying too much, because SPARK never ‘sparked’ to begin with. The Opposition wants SPARK to work … . We have to be sitting with the constituents and saying, ‘Please don't block the roads’, because we want the programme to work,” continued Burchell.

She said the Opposition wants the Government to be fair, realistic, and flexible where the need arises.

“SPARK needs an injection, and if that does not come soon, then I do not know how long we can keep the people from blocking the roads,” she added.

Hanover Western MP Heatha Miller Bennett also criticised poor communication from contractors, saying that work frequently starts and stops without explanation. She noted that equipment has sometimes been removed from project sites without residents or representatives being informed.

“The difficulty that we are having is that the contractors start, then they stop, and you don't know when they are coming back ... ,” she said, adding that neighbouring Hanover Eastern has experienced similar problems.

St Mary Central MP Omar Newell said poor coordination regarding damaged water pipes contributed to more than 15 months of delays on some roads in his constituency. He explained that contractors were instructed to begin work on roads believed not to require pipe repairs, only to discover existing leaks after work had started.

This resulted in repeated stoppages while materials were sourced locally or imported, he said.

Meanwhile, Westmoreland Central MP Dwayne Vaz claimed that some roads were selected before proper estimates were completed, while South East St Ann MP Kenneth Russell said 80 per cent of roads in his constituency require repairs and that residents have been given seven separate start dates without work beginning.

Launched by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness in 2024, the SPARK Programme aims to rehabilitate 650 roads islandwide, including upgrades to waterlines, drainage systems, sidewalks, fibre-optic ducts, and road surfaces.

Yesterday, Robert Morgan, minister with responsibility for works, accused the Opposition of trying to turn legitimate concerns about roadways into a false narrative that SPARK has failed.

“That claim that rural and remote communities will be left behind is simply false,” he said, noting that phase two of the programme will cover areas not done under the first and that main roads will start getting attention this year as work continues on community roads.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com