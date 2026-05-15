Half billion-dollar OnlyFans cash splash

Persons residing in Jamaica shelled out almost J$500 million on OnlyFans last year, more than any other English-s Speaking Caribbean country. This is according web activity tracker OnlyGuider, which reviewed the subscription-only social media platform famous for facilitating the sharing of adult content.

Based in the United Kingdom (UK), OnlyFans serves as a hosting service thatwhich allows people all over the world to share videos and garner paid subscribers to their content for a percentage of their fees. The service is widely known for its popularity with pornographers, although it also hosts other content creators, including athletes, musicians, and comedians.

OnlyGuider is the most prominent, widely cited aggregator for OnlyFans data, particularly for high-level market trends.

It said US$2.86 million – or approximately J$456.3 million – was spent across its platform in 2025 by persons in Jamaica. This represents an 18 per cent jump when compared with the US$2.4 million recorded the previous year, the data revealed.

Jamaica ranked 20th and was the only English- speaking Caribbean country on OnlyGliders’ list of the top 20 countries in North and South America by highest total spend in 2025.

The data revealed, too, that the spend in Jamaica averaged approximately US$10,249 per 10,000 people, for 17th place on the list of top 20 countries in North and South America by per capita spending in 2025.

Jamaica’s per capita spend also increased 18 per cent year on year.

Barbados was ranked seventh on the per capita list – the highest-ranked English- speaking Caribbean country – with an average of US$20,000 per 10,000 people, followed by St Kitts and Nevis at eighth with an average spend of US$19,390 per 10,000. Antigua and Barbuda (11), Dominica (13), Trinidad and Tobago (14), and Grenada (15) were also ahead of Jamaica (17).

In terms of total spend, the United States topped the list of 188 countries, shelling out US$2.6 billion on OnlyFans last year, followed by the UK with US$531 million, and Canada with US$354 million.

Jamaica (81st) was the highest-ranking English-speaking Caribbean country, with its US$2.86-million spend; followed by Trinidad and Tobago (96th), with US$1.6 million,; and Barbados (125th), spending US$562,000.