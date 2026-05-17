American gospel singer JoZee says that, amid the challenges facing the world today, the word of God and His message remain as relevant as ever.

“As cliché as it sounds, Jesus is the answer. He is our source of stability in an unstable world. He is the hope for the hopeless,” she said, noting a shift in spiritual awareness. “I am watching people become way more Christ-conscious now than I’ve ever seen before. People need to know how much Jesus loves them and how He’s waiting to rewrite their story and give them peace in their hearts.”

JoZee, who began performing at age nine, is married to a Jamaican and divides her time between Jamaica and the United States. More than a decade ago, she walked away from secular music at the height of a promising career. She had been personally signed to Quincy Jones’ Quest label, distributed by Warner, and recorded background vocals for major acts including Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez and Enrique Iglesias.

Reflecting on that decision, she said her faith ultimately took precedence over her career in mainstream music.

“After I got saved, I started to feel a very strong pull from the Lord, and it truly convicted me. I mean, how was I going to be a follower of Jesus and sing secular songs that contradict my beliefs? As much as I used to love singing for these wonderful recording artistes, I needed to stop. I wanted to stop and turn myself completely over to God for His purpose and will for my life. I wanted to demonstrate my faith in Jesus publicly,” she explained.

She admitted that the transition was not without fear, particularly given the financial rewards she was leaving behind.

“At first, I was afraid because of the money I was making with these secular artistes, but I was reminded that my God is my provider, and I know He will never disappoint, and He hasn’t,” she added.

More recently, JoZee collaborated with Jamaican gospel deejay and veteran producer Danny Browne on the track Dancin Like King David, which blends gospel with a dancehall rhythm.

She explained that the song emerged from a social media challenge.

“When Prodigal Son released Play di Gospel Music Inna the Dance, he did a verse challenge on Instagram and asked me to do a verse. I was shocked because I had never sung on a dancehall track before. When I wrote that lyric, I reflected on how excited David was when the Ark of the Covenant was returned to Israel and how he danced wildly, so much that his wife thought he was crazy,” she said.

The response to her contribution led to a full collaboration.

“When Danny Browne heard my verse, he loved it so much he asked me to finish the entire song, and he co-wrote the rest of the lyrics with me. I recorded the vocals in my home studio and sent them to Danny, and he mixed, mastered and released it as a single on his Main Street Records label,” she added.

JoZee believes the track’s message has broad appeal, particularly in reaching audiences beyond traditional church settings.

“I want to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ everywhere, to the churched and especially the unchurched people. Like the lyric says, ‘Gospel music got the dancehall behaving’. I feel gospel music should be played everywhere. How else are people going to hear it and eventually get saved if church is the only place where it’s played?”

Working with Browne, whom she describes as a highly respected figure in gospel music, also marked a creative milestone.

“Danny is a genius; creativity just flows out of him. He is seriously the best producer I’ve ever worked with, and I have worked with lots. Danny is very rooted in Christ, and writing with him is effortless,” she said. “What I love most is how he brings out authenticity and passion in the artiste. He knows exactly what he wants, and he’s a total perfectionist.”

The collaboration also introduced her to reggae recording for the first time.

“I have loved reggae music since I was a little girl in Chicago, but until I met Danny, I had never recorded a reggae song or heard my voice on a reggae beat. Danny guided me through the different rhythms and produced a fresh new sound for me. He allows me to be myself, but with a Caribbean twist. He does have a blast making fun of me when I try to speak patois though,” she said.

JoZee, who has previously worked with gospel artiste Papa San, is currently working on an album titled Who God Says I Am, which is slated for release later this year.