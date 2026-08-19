WPM comes good with back-to-school initiative out west

Western Bureau:

Scores of families with ties to Western Parks and Market (WPM) Waste Management Limited should be going into the new 2026-2027 school year with one less burden. The company, through a comprehensive Back-to-School and Health Fair last Thursday, provided them with essential school supplies, health screenings and other support services.

The annual initiative, which was recently held at the WPM Waste Management Limited Ironshore office in Montego Bay, St James, is designed to help employees prepare their children for the new school term while also providing access to important health and wellness services.

The employees received a range of back-to-school supplies, including books, pens, reading books and other items.

The medical and wellness services, which were provided by Peak Dental, Imperial Optical, the Western Regional Health Authority and Pembrooke Medical, included dental services, eye examinations, blood pressure testing, cancer screenings and back-to-school medical assessments.

Karen Clayton, the WPM Waste Management Limited regional administration manager, who was integral to the initiative, described the event as a success, noting that it underscored the importance of showing employees that the company cares about their well-being.

“It is very important for the authority, the managers, the supervisors, the administrative persons within the authority to show that love to our employees out there, to say that we know what you are going through, we feel you and we are here to support you,” she said.

This year’s staging also focused on employees across the west who are still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Melissa, which devastated the region. WPM launched a ‘Good as New Store’, where employees were able to select items of clothing that were either new or in good condition. They were also presented with toiletries and diapers.

Dramaine Jones, the regional operations manager at WPM, said the initiative demonstrates the entity’s commitment to extending its support beyond the workplace.

Nadine Campbell-Kessna, a sweeper in Grange Hill, Westmoreland, and a recipient of school supplies and clothing for her son, is already looking forward to next year based on her first-time experience this year.

editorial@gleanerjm.com