Person of interest in American tourist’s death now in custody

A St James man who was being sought in connection with the death of an American tourist last month turned himself in to the St Mary police on Friday.

The man was being sought by investigators probing the death of Melissa Kerry Samnath, who was killed hours after arriving in the island to celebrate her 37th birthday.

Investigators believe Samnath met the man online before meeting hims for the first time in April when she arrived in the island.

According to investigators, on April 29, Samnath was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James, suffering from multiples injuries, but she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed on May 6 confirmed that she died from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries to the head.

The story of the apparent meet-up-gone-wrong, which was detailed in last week’s edition of The Sunday Gleaner, sent shockwaves through the country.

Surveillance footage showed Samnath leaving her Airbnb with a man and her suitcases on the night she arrived in the island. It is not known whether she left the property voluntarily.

She later sent a message to relatives in the US: “I need you to call the cops. Look at my location … It is a pink house.”

It was the last time her family heard from her. They were later advised of her death via a phone call.

Investigators found blood and some of her belongings at person of interest’s apartment in a pink apartment complex in Montego Bay.

Neighbours said they did not hear any screams or signs of distress coming from the apartment that night.

Last Friday, accompanied by family members, he reported to the police after eluding several dragnets.

“We received intelligence that [he] was willing to surrender to the police, but that he was fearful for his safety,” commented Anthony Wallace, superintendent of police for the St Mary Police Division.

He added: “Following coordination between the police and the family, [he] was safely escorted to the Gayle Police Station, where he was formally handed over to investigators without incident.”

Samnath, who was an accountant, was described as a humble person and the baby of her family, who never did anything cruel or evil to anyone.

It was unclear whether the man had been charged up to press time last night.

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