Update | Policeman in Granville fatal shooting interdicted

The High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has ordered the immediate interdiction of the policeman involved in Sunday afternoon's fatal shooting of a woman in Granville, St James.

The woman, identified only as Buju, was shot and killed during a protest to highlight an incident in which a 17-year-old boy was killed a week ago in another shooting incident involving the police.

According to reports, the woman got into an altercation with the police, who were in the community monitoring the protest, and was shot.

In a media release on Sunday evening, the High Command said it was "deeply concerned" about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

It said the matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB), which have now commenced a full investigation into the incident.

It further stated that having reviewed preliminary information, including CCTV, the immediate interdiction of the member involved was ordered.

"While the investigation is ongoing, the JCF wishes to make it unequivocally clear that any action by a member which even appears to fall outside the law, outside established operational standards, or outside the professional values of the organisation will attract decisive institutional response," the High Command said.

It continued: "The overwhelming majority of the men and women of the JCF serve honourably under some of the most difficult and dangerous conditions imaginable. The incident today must therefore not be conflated with the legitimate and lawful use of force exercised daily by police personnel in the execution of their duties and in defence of life."

The High Command said the JCF remains resolute in its commitment to accountability and professionalism.

"The Force recognises the importance of due process and will allow the independent investigation now underway to proceed without prejudice or interference," it said.

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