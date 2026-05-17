Woman shot dead by police in Granville; 'It doesn't look good,' says MP

A woman was allegedly shot and killed by the police in Granville, St James, Sunday afternoon, during a protest to highlight an incident in which a 17-year-old boy was killed a week ago in another shooting incident involving the police.

According to reports, the woman identified only as Buju, got into an altercation with the police, who were in the community monitoring the protest, and was shot.

A large contingent of police personnel are now on the ground in the community but efforts to get an official comment from the police were futile.

Calls to the telephone of the divisional head Senior Superintendent Eron Samuels went unanswered.

Marlene Malahoo Forte, the Member of Parliament for St James West Central, where the community is located, said while she believes due process must be observed, based on what she has observed at the scene " the commissioner will have to take immediate action in relation to the officer in this matter".

"I think this one doesn't look so good," Malahoo Forte told reporters at the scene. "Can't prejudge it, but it doesn't look good."

This incident comes sharp on the heels of an incident during Thursday’s sitting of the St James Municipal Corporation, where Michael Troupe, the PNP councillor for the Granville division, got into a verbal clash with Senator Charles Sinclair, a JLP councillor, after he blamed two recent police killings in Granville on Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ stern warning to violence-producers to conform or they will ‘meet the judge or their maker.’

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