CHASE Fund partners with ECC to strengthen early childhood development through play kits

Play is one of the most powerful tools for learning in the early years of a child’s life. Through play, children develop creativity, communication skills, emotional intelligence, social awareness, and problem-solving abilities that lay the foundation for lifelong learning and success. Recognising the importance of play-based learning, the Early Childhood Commission (ECC), with pivotal support from the CHASE Fund, continues to expand its national Re-Imagining Play: Play in the Early Years programme to benefit children across Jamaica.

The initiative aims to transform how play is understood and integrated within early childhood education by providing practical resources, training, and support to Early Childhood Institutions (ECIs) islandwide.

In January 2025, the CHASE Fund provided $4.5 million to support the procurement, assembly, and distribution of 70 play kits to ECIs across Jamaica. By February 2026, all targeted institutions had successfully received their kits, with the final distribution coinciding with Global Play Day.

Building on this success, the ECC has now secured $10 million from the CHASE Fund to extend the initiative across the island through the procurement and distribution of an additional 175 play kits to ECIs in need. This substantial investment underscores the Fund’s commitment to scaling the programme and ensuring that children in every region benefit from enhanced play-based learning experiences.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Karlene Deslandes, executive director of the ECC, highlighted its impact.

“Play is a fundamental right of every child and one of the most important ways young children learn and develop. Through play, children build critical brain connections that support creativity, language, problem-solving, and social-emotional growth. The Early Childhood Commission is proud to partner with the CHASE Fund to create enriching play-based environments where Jamaican children can explore, imagine and thrive.”

The CEO of the CHASE Fund also emphasised the importance of investing in early childhood development.

“The CHASE Fund is committed to supporting initiatives that positively impact the lives of Jamaican children. Play is essential to healthy child development, and through this partnership with the ECC, we are helping to create learning environments where children can grow, explore, and thrive. This $10-million investment will allow us to extend the programme’s reach across the entire island.”

The Re-Imagining Play programme was developed in response to growing concerns about the need for more intentional and structured play opportunities within the early childhood sector. The programme promotes play-based learning, encourages parental involvement, facilitates national play-based activities, and ensures that Jamaica’s Early Childhood Development policy continues to prioritize play as a critical component of learning.

Feedback from educators has been overwhelmingly positive. An evaluation conducted by the ECC’s Research Unit in April 2024 found that all recipients of the play kits reported satisfaction with the resources, noting that they significantly enhanced classroom learning. Many early childhood practitioners indicated that they use the kits daily in structured play sessions lasting at least 30 minutes.

In addition to distributing play kits, the programme has introduced interactive activities such as hopscotch painting, creating vibrant and engaging spaces that foster movement, creativity, and social interaction among young learners.

The expansion of the Re-Imagining Play programme reflects a broader national commitment to strengthening early childhood education and supporting the holistic development of Jamaican children. By investing in play-based learning, the ECC and the CHASE Fund are nurturing confident, capable, and resilient learners prepared for future success.

Through continued collaboration and investment in play, children across Jamaica are being given opportunities to learn, imagine, and thrive in environments designed to support their full potential.